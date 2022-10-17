Cooler temperatures stick around to start the week but will warm up quickly

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we come off the weekend and into a fresh week a warming trend will begin as a high pressure system moves in. This will not be the case for long though, a cold front will push through the region later this week and once again drop temperatures.

To kick off the morning there is a small area of dense fog that has formed over some of the Central Coast. This will clear quickly but if you are in San Lis Obispo and many of our Coastal Valleys to the western beaches low visibility is expected as the morning kicks off.

Temperatures for today will stay a bit on the cooler side with highs in the interior valleys in the low 80s, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s at the beaches.

Through the day cloud cover will decrease and some gusts will push into the area and bring another sundowner wind event along the SB coastline. It will likely stay below advisory level but still something to keep an eye on.

High pressure will bring some slightly warmer temperatures into the region. This will be most felt in the coastal valleys and into the interiors where upper 80s and 90s are expected once again.

That little warming trend will peak on Wednesday, as will the offshore breeze which will help get us little warmer as well. By Thursday that trend will reverse with a cold front pushing through the region. By Friday we will be back to todays temperatures and will stay on the cooler side well into the weekend.

Have a great day Central Coast!