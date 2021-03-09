Cooler temperatures Tuesday as wet weather gets underway

Monday was a transitional day for the Central Coast, as the area prepares for several days of wet weather.

A strong onshore flow kept a cooler air mass across the region today, allowing temperatures to stay on the milder side.

Temperatures are expected to drop another couple of degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, with several areas dropping 6-12 degrees below normal.

Gusty winds will be returning to the Santa Barbara County south coast as early as Monday evening, prompting a Wind Advisory to go into effect from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

During this time, areas of NW to N winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Some gusts could be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

High surf is also returning Monday, with surf heights of 8-12 feet, local sets to 14 feet, and dangerous rip currents expected through Thursday.

All eyes are on what's happening with our next storm system as we are expected to get our first significant storm since January.

Some areas could see rain as early as Tuesday morning, but steadier rain is expected from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday to Tuesday night's rain impacts include potentials for minor flooding in urban areas and slick roads.

Then, the weather gets more serious.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected 2 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Brief downpours and small hail is possible during this time.

There are also potentials for minor urban flooding, rock falls on canyon roads, and beach lightning.

Here are the latest rain projections for the upcoming storm that will impact SW Calif Tue afternoon-Thu. Most areas expected to see 0.50-1.00" of rain, with local amounts up to 1.50" in foothills/mountains. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/OPcxz4J3nF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2021

Snow is in the forecast for this system as well.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 4500 feet Tuesday, dropping to 2500 feet by Wednesday!

Because of the snowfall and gusty winds, a winter storm watch will go into effect Tuesday night for the mountain areas of Santa Barbara County.

This storm is expected to last through midday Thursday.

Stay safe out there!