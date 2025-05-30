Cooler temps and increasing onshore flow are expected this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

High pressure aloft building into the region from the north and weakening onshore flow lead to warm temperatures on the Central Coast today.

However, Pismo Beach and Cambria experienced areas of dense fog.

The only possible record today would be in Paso Robles, where the daily record could reach up to 102 degrees.

The Heat Advisory in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ends 8 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025.

The shift in the weather pattern begins this weekend, as an upper low is still lingering just off the northern Baja coast and it's expected to remain there through the weekend.

In addition, Tropical Storm Alvin continues to weaken just south of Cabo, will send moisture up through northern Baja, and later Saturday and Sunday into southern California as well.

Onshore flow will increase on Saturday, which will cool temperatures several degrees tomorrow.

However, increasing moisture from the south will add some extra humidity, especially south of Point Conception, which would make it feel more muggy than usual.

There is a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm as the moisture works its way north, through Santa Barbara County.

Showers would be scattered, and not every location would get rain. Amounts would mostly be light, especially at lower elevations.

Mid and high cloud coverage will also increase, which will help trap some of the afternoon heat and make the overnight hours a little warmer.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!