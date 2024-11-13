Cooler temps and the possibility of slight light showers may occur late Thursday

Weather headlines:

-A cold low-pressure system will move into the area late Thursday through early Saturday causing temperatures to plummet with light showers possible at times.

-Temperatures will be around 10 degrees below normal.

-Gusty west to northwest winds are expected Friday afternoon.

-A gradual warming trend is expected Sunday into next week with gusty warm Santa Ana winds returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detailed forecast:

A cold upper low will move into California Thursday through early Saturday, bringing much cooler temperatures along with chances for light rain, mainly late Thursday into Friday.

Models continue to indicate the system taking an inland track through the state, which creates more of a northwest low-level flow pattern across the local area which, due to the local topography, is much less favorable for precipitation.

As such, rain amounts are expected to be light, in some areas, especially from southeast Santa Barbara County through western Los Angles County.

Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

A strong west-to-northwest flow is expected to develop Friday afternoon generating possibly advisory-level wind gusts across the area.

Most shower activity should be tapering off by Friday evening.

However, gusty northwest winds are expected across the mountains through early Saturday morning with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Advisories:

A High Surf Advisory is in place for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

