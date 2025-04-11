Cooler temps arrive for the weekend

The Central Coast experienced a mix of sun and clouds today, with temperatures warm early but by afternoon some temps dropped 15-20 degrees in an hour or two when winds turned back onshore. This will also brought more extensive low clouds and fog, pushing further inland.

Weekend Forecast:

The cooling trend will become more pronounced over the weekend.

Saturday: High temperatures will drop by up to 8 degrees compared to today, generally settling in the 60s at the coast and 70s to low 80s further inland. Low clouds and fog will become more expansive, pushing into coastal valleys by Saturday night.

Sunday: Temperatures will cool down a few more degrees. Low clouds and fog are expected to linger along the beaches and struggle to clear during the morning hours.

Next Week's Outlook:

Next week will be characterized by cooler temperatures, particularly compared to the warmth of the past few days, as a series of cutoff upper-level troughs move over the region.