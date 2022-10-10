Cooler temps begin alongside small rain chance mid week

Good Morning Central Coast! I hope everyone enjoyed the weekend and are ready for the week.

To start off there is some dense fog still limiting visibility along the southcoast and in western Santa Barbara County. Take it slow on those roadways. Elsewhere there is more clear air and mild conditions to kick off the work week.

In terms of temperatures this week we will be experiencing a broad cooling trend bringing temperatures back towards normal for this time of year.

We have a low pressure system that has taken over for the ridge of high pressure that we had set up over the state for the past several days which means we can expect slight cooling across the board.

For the interiors the effects will be minimal with temps falling into the low 90s and upper 80s, the coastal valleys for the most part in the upper 60s to low 70s and the beaches will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

This pattern of slow cooling will have its grip on the Central Coast at least through Tuesday before some very minimal warming could return. In the mean time there is also a chance for some thunderstorms through the Santa Barbara and Cuyama areas.

Monday through Wednesday thunderstorms bring the possibility of some isolated showers and moments of heavier rainfall through the mountains. During this time frame the low cloud pattern will continue and possibly deepen through may of the coastal valleys especially Lompoc and Santa Maria.

The extended period is looking slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great day Central Coast!