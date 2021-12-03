Cooler temps expected Friday ahead of warmer weekend

Temperatures will vary from below normal near the coastal areas, but remain near normal for the valleys, and above normal for the interior.

Most areas will see warming going into Sunday and into Monday to above normal as high pressure develops along with locally gusty northerly winds.

Tuesday will begin the cool down, which will continue through the rest of the week with a deepening marine layer.

No significant winds are currently observed.

Currently, no dense fog is observed across the area.

The weather situation should remain very benign with light winds and mostly clear skies away from the marine layer.

Solid marine layer is expected to covers the Central California coastline with many beaches staying overcast all day.

This combined with onshore trends has brought significant cooling to the coastal valleys and Central Coast as most areas are 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

There could be some deepening of the marine layer, which should help mitigate dense fog near the coast. This means

likely dense fog issues farther inland into the coastal valleys.

Expect at least some cooling to push into the interior sections Friday.

Light north to northeast winds could develop as early as Saturday afternoon across the interior then increase Saturday night into Sunday

morning.

Most areas should warm up at least a few degrees Sunday.

Beach Hazards Statement in effect from Friday at 4am through Sunday at 10am. This means abnormally high tides around 7.2-7.3 feet are expected in along the coast in both San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

The high tide between 7:30 and 9:30 am each morning through Sunday morning.

This could cause pooling of sea water around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.

Stay prepared and you are advised to remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be dangerous in such conditions so stay off the rocks.

Large high tides may result in minor coastal flooding each morning through Monday.

