Cooler temps near the coast, sundowners developing along the southcoast

Weather headlines:

-Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with slightly below-normal temperatures at the coasts and several degrees above normal for interior areas.

-Low clouds and fog will occur for communities near the coast during the overnight and morning hours into early next week.

-Temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees each day, with hazardous heat developing across most areas besides the beaches by mid-next week.

Detailed forecast:

As a weak low-pressure system travels eastward across the Oregon and California border, the upper-level pattern for the region will be consistent through early next week.

North-to-south pressure gradients will drive low-level northwest sundowner winds across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County on Saturday evening and again on Sunday evening.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph may occur in Gaviota and Refugio, especially by Sunday night.

Temperatures will trend upwards each day by a few degrees and will be largely at or above normal by Sunday.

The beaches will have highs in the 60s and 70s. The coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s and 70s. The interior will have highs in the 90s.

Low clouds and fog will occur across the beaches during the overnight to morning hours, through Monday morning. By Tuesday most of the region will be cloud free.

By Tuesday, as the upper low moves farther east, the 4 Corners high pressure will build back over Southern California.

Moderate heat risk will be widespread across areas away from the coast on Tuesday.

Expect temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s at the coasts, and in the 90s to up to 105 degrees for the valleys and deserts.

Have a great day, Central Coast!