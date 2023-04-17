Cooler temps to start the week, warmup is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off the week there is a bit of a pattern shift that will drop temps at the start of the week.

There is a little more cloud cover and dense fog this morning as we begin the morning commute. This will not be too much of an impact but may limit visibility as you get on the road.

Once the sun comes up the fog will lift and bring in some warmer conditions with highs reaching towards 70 in the interiors but staying much cooler at the coasts.

The cooler conditions expected today compared to the weekend thanks to a cold front that is pushing through the region this morning. That will keep temps a little cooler and also kick up winds once again. Once the cold front passes there will be a few more low pressure systems that will push south, keeping us on the cool side through Wednesday.

Another sundowner wind event is expected tonight with winds along the Gaviota coastline. There is a wind advisory in place through 9AM Tuesday morning for portions of the southcoast, gusts may reach upwards of 50 mph so be cautious on Hwy 101 through Gaviota this evening where gusts may be the most intense.

The cold front will keep us on the cool side until mid week when temps will climb once again. Highs this weekend will return to the 80s in the interior valleys.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!