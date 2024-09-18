Cooler than normal temps through Friday before warmer conditions return this weekend

Weather headlines:

-Much cooler than normal temperatures will continue through Friday before warmer conditions return for the weekend.

-There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Friday (especially over the mountains) as a low-pressure system moves into the area.

Detailed forecast:

A cool upper-level-low will start making its way down the California coast.

Heights will lower and the upper flow will become more southwest.

There is little marine inversion south of Point Conception and low clouds there will be patchy at best.

Onshore flow has brought plenty of low clouds to the Central Coast and these clouds will likely stay through the morning.

The low-pressure system’s approach is now on track to be a little slower and no rain is forecast through the afternoon.

High temps will be similar to Tuesday with the coasts and valleys only seeing temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

While the coasts will be 4 to 8 degrees below normal the rest of the area will be 8 to 16 degrees below normal.

The upper low will continue to march down the coast Wednesday night and by dawn, it will be just to the north of San Luis Obispo County.

A chance of rain will develop over San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties overnight. Rainfall amounts if any will be under .05 inches.

On Thursday and overnight into Friday the upper low will slowly move from west to east over the area.

Most of the area will have a chance of a rain shower any time of the day.

The instability resulting from this will increase the chance of showers to 70 percent. It will also bring a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms to the interior of San Luis Obispo County and the northern mountains of Santa Barbara County.

This system does not have much moisture to work with and most areas away from the area of maximum instability will likely see a trace to a tenth of an inch.

The area of maximum instability however could see a a quarter to half inch of rain with a 10 percent possibility of an inch.

Friday morning's lows will be on the chilly side with many people waking up to temps in the lower 50s or perhaps even the upper 40s.

Friday will turn into a sunny day by the late morning with high temps will rebound 6 to 12 degrees. Even with this warming high temps will come in 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast!