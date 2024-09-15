Cooler than normal temps will continue through the next several days

Weather headlines:

-Much cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the next several days before warmer conditions return for next weekend.

-Gusty winds are expected at times, especially tonight through Monday night.

-Periodic drizzle and light rain showers will affect the region, and the highest chances for this activity will be tonight into Monday morning, and again Wednesday night into Thursday.

-Areas of low clouds will be common over the coast and coastal valleys, with occasional clearing each afternoon.

Detailed forecast:

High-amplitude upper troughing will remain anchored over the western states going into this week.

Satellite imagery depicts significant energy aloft digging through the west side of a deep upper trough along the Pacific Coast, causing the upper-low to deepen off the Oregon coast toward northern California quickly.

By Monday, this low-pressure system will begin an eastward trajectory across central California, as a shortwave trough quickly advances through the base of its surrounding large area of midlevel cyclonic flow.

The progression of this impulse will provide the upper support necessary for winds to continue increasing through tonight, especially for areas south of Point Conception.

Gusty winds will be over the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County's south coast tonight through Monday night.

With the cold aloft being closest to the area on Monday, Monday's high temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal in most areas, generally in the 60s and 70s.

Highs on Tuesday are forecast to increase a few degrees as heights aloft rebound behind the departing shortwave trough.

The upper-low will support drizzle and light rain showers spreading across the region tonight into Monday morning.

The greatest chance for measurable rain will be along the coastal slopes of the Transverse Ranges where up to a quarter inch of rain may fall. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts should be generally a tenth of an inch or less.

Rain will end by later in the day Monday, and then return as early as Wednesday.

Clouds will remain abundant for the rest of Sunday, with slow and partial clearing ongoing.

The marine layer depth has already increased and additional deepening is expected over the next day.

This will continue to reinforce marine stratus over the coasts and well inland across the coastal valleys to the nearby coastal slopes, with only slow and partial clearing on Sunday afternoon.