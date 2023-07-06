Cooler weather continues... for a few more days, heat wave expected next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the day marine influence has made its way into the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County. Mainly cloud cover will stick around for the first few hours this morning, but there still is a few areas where limited visibility is expected.

Last weekend and the beginning of this week featured some very hot interior temperatures but that changed quickly the last few days as a trough of low pressure weakened high pressure. A broad trough in the upper atmosphere will linger over The West thru the weekend but early next week a strong ridge in the Desert Southwest backs into California. This will crank up high pressure and drive temps up dramatically again inland.

There will be some increase in north-to-south winds in Santa Barbara County and sundowner winds are possible both Thursday and Friday night, possibly reaching advisory levels across the southwest portion of the county Friday night. This will likely also cause a reduction in the night through low clouds, especially Friday night.

The trough will begin to lift northward over the weekend as the upper high strengthens in the desert southwest and backs into California.

We could see another round of sundowner winds across Santa Barbara County Saturday night.

The increasing high pressure will squish out night and morning low clouds from the interior over the weekend.

Models are all lined up on a potential heatwave next week inland with 100+ degree temps possible. The Climate Prediction Center also likes it warmer than average in the 8-14 day as well.

The exceptions will be beaches and near coastal valleys as marine influence will still be there to some degree, but even the coastal valleys will see some warming into the 80s.

Have a great day Central Coast!

