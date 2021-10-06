Watch
Weather

Actions

Cooler weather develops with showers Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Harrow posted this photo to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Laguna Lake Sunset
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:31:14-04

The weather this week has been interesting. Monday night we saw thunderstorms and a significant lightning outbreak. Tuesday the marine layer rushed back in but away from beaches many places still scratched out a warm day. Now temps are beginning to fade as a trough is developing off the coast. Not only is the trough developing but the speed of the jet stream will be picking up.

What we have here is a nice transport jet but not a lot of deep moisture to work with. To me, it doesn't look like the SW jet and the sagging stationary/cold front ever connect quite right. So we'll see some showers late Thursday night into Friday afternoon but the totals look meager. I think .10-.20" on the high side where most folks that get any rain likely only get hundredths of an inch.

By Saturday the frontal feature has moved on and the region transitions to a ridge. Sunday winds go offshore for a brief weekend warm-up but all that ends very quickly Monday as some strong NW winds develop. Monday could see winds 15-30mph sustained at the coast with gusts to 40 and passes and canyons could see even higher wind potential. I think advisories are likely early next week.

This wind will user in more cool air and temperatures Tuesday look below average.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month