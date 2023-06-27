Cooler weather lingers for a few days ahead of a big warmup

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the morning there is a significant layer of marine are moving onshore creating a few spots with limited visibility. For most the marine layer will just bring some morning clouds but as you near the top of Cuesta Grade there is likely to be a few spots where the visibility drops.

Aside from the fog the marine air will do what it does best - moderate the temps for our coastal valleys. Highs in the coastal valleys are still a few degrees below normal for this time of year but on the whole very comfortable. Beaches will be in the low 60s, coastal valleys will make it to the low 70s today.

Most spots will clear out very quickly with sunshine taking over just after dawn, a few of the beaches will take longer to clear with sunshine expected by early afternoon.

For the interior valleys temps will stay in the low 80s, this is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year, enjoy it though. Much warmer weather is on the way by the weekend.

Over the next few days high pressure will build aloft and bring significant warming into the interior valleys. For the first time this year we are expecting several days to reach the triple digits and for highs to stay near 100 for an extended period of time.

Have a great day Central Coast!