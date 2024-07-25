Cooler weekend ahead for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

Friday Marks the End of the Heatwave

As we wrap up this sweltering week, relief is on the horizon for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Today is the last day of the current heatwave, with Excessive Heat Warnings for interior valleys and mountains. Heat advisories for some coastal valleys remain in effect until 10 PM tonight.

Friday: A Cooler Trend Begins

Starting Friday, a trough passing to the north will weaken the high pressure, causing temperatures to trend downward. The center of the high-pressure system will drift southward, leading to increased onshore flow.

Expect temperatures to cool to near-normal levels by Friday, with highs on Saturday predicted to be 3 to 7 degrees below normal. Overnight and morning low clouds will extend further inland, bringing light drizzle, especially on Friday as the marine layer lifts.

Gusty Winds and Wind Advisories

This afternoon, north-to-south pressure gradients will strengthen, resulting in gusty northwest winds along the Santa Barbara southwestern coast from this afternoon through tonight and again tomorrow afternoon and night. A Wind Advisory has been issued, effective from late this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.

Long-Term Outlook: Gradual Warming Next Week

Looking ahead to the long term, strong onshore flow will persist into Sunday, keeping temperatures well below normal across the region. From Monday through mid-next week, high pressure will gradually return, leading to a steady increase in temperatures by 1 to 3 degrees each day. Despite the warming trend, temperatures are not expected to reach advisory or warning levels during this period. Onshore flow will continue to bring overnight low clouds and patchy fog to coastal areas.

Potential for Monsoonal Moisture and Thunderstorms

There is a slight chance of monsoonal moisture returning by Wednesday, which could bring thunderstorm chances. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected to prevail.

Stay tuned for further updates and enjoy the cooler weekend ahead!

