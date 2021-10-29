Cooler weekend with more clouds

Thursday and early Friday the Central Coast as under a weather pattern that produced offshore winds which is the key to warming places near the beaches since water temperatures are shy of 60 degrees. Thursday many beaches were in the 80s and a few scattered 90s were reported. Friday got off to a similar start but, as expected, the offshore winds turned around in the afternoon, and temps dropped dramatically.

Marine clouds will rush into the beaches, coastal valleys and even interior valleys overnight into Saturday morning.

Some beaches will likely not clear or clear fully, and even places where skies clear to partly cloudy will be much cooler than the last several days. A trough of low pressure is rolling over the area so pockets of mist and drizzle are also possible with areas of dense marine clouds.

How about that Trick Or Treat Forecast for Sunday PM:

An actual frontal system moves into the Central Coast on Monday (mid-morning into the early afternoon) and some showers are likely. Most places will see less than .30" of rain outside of the SLO County north coast and hills where higher amounts are likely. Another similar system is likely Thursday as well. These rains are not enough to change the drought picture or help reservoirs significantly but are beneficial nonetheless.

With the active pattern, temperatures will remain in check thru next week.