Cooling continues through much of Central Coast

The cooling trend we’ve been anticipating for the majority of the Central Coast continues Friday and into the weekend.

The Coastal Valley region plans to follow that trend with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. San Luis Obispo should top out around 78 degrees with mostly sunny conditions after some morning fog. Santa Maria will be a bit on the cooler side with a high around 73 with mostly sunny skies.

It might be the perfect day for a walk on the beach; temperatures for most beaches, including those on the North Coast, will be sitting with highs in the upper-60s. Places like Pismo Beach and Avila Beach are in that range with mostly sunny skies later on this afternoon.

Morro Bay and Cayucos will have some patchy fog throughout the morning and will keep some cloud coverage for most of your Friday. Cambria will see some fog early and clear up for your afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70.

For your Interior Valley locations like Atascadero and Paso Robles, a very comfortable day is on the horizon. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper-80s and some light wind gusts will be on tap.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, some morning fog will be replaced with mostly sunny skies with light cloud cover throughout your afternoon and into the evening. Santa Ynez and Solvang will have a high near 81, but Vandenberg will be on the chillier side with a high of 71 on Friday.

The weekend will continue to cool down with temperatures in most regions continuing to slowly fall, maybe 1-2 degrees cooler each day until the beginning of next week. Favorable conditions and weather to kick off the last weekend of September!

