Cooling down a bit this week with rain on the way

Today temps across the central coast dropped a few degrees from yesterday, with most areas in the low to mid-60s.

Monday afternoon we expect temps to drop a few degrees more and to see some light showers going into Tuesday morning.

Then, skies should clear up from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, with temps a bit warmer Tuesday and Wednesday.

With more offshore winds Thursday, temps are expected to be a bit cooler.

On Friday, rain re-enters the forecast - this time in larger amounts (anywhere from .75 - 1.5 inches for the coasts and valleys with 1-3 inches expected in the foothills and mountains).

This heavier storm system is expected to continue through either Saturday or Sunday. Those planning to travel to Southern California next weekend should prepare for delays due to the weather or plan other routes.