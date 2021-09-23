Cooling still looks to develop

Inland temperatures remained above normal by about 10 degrees today but the weather pattern still looks to draw temperatures down a little day by day into next week.

The key issue with the warmer inland temps today was that the expected deepening of the marine layer and onshore flow didn't happen (yet). This still looks to develop day by day. The forecast calls for a few degrees of temperatures loss by day into early next week inland.

At the coast and beaches where the marine layer is already in place, the same pattern applies but the changes will be more subtle.

There is an area of low pressure on the CA/AZ border that will likely cause a few showers and thunderstorms in that area but we are too far away for any precip.

Almost no change in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor for California. 100% of the state is in some type of drought, the Central Coast is considered "extreme" and the nearby San Joaquin Valley is "exceptional" which is the worst category.