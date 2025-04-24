Cooling trend continues into the weekend with chances of rain on Saturday

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

The cooling trend we’ve touched base on all week is sticking around the Central Coast through this weekend. Luckily, the warming trend begins next week!

Thursday's forecast is quite similar to Wednesday's, but there was a trough of low pressure that approached the area this afternoon.

It will lead to a deep marine layer by at least 500-1000 feet, and clouds will return to all coasts and valleys this evening and overnight.

The deep marine layer will bring a chance of some drizzle in the morning hours on Friday, especially near the foothills.

By Friday afternoon, there will be a weaker marine layer inversion in the afternoon that will lead to some sunshine in the forecast with temperatures similar to Thursday's.

The upper low we are expecting on Saturday will move through the area and bring some light rain across most of the Central Coast.

The drizzle is expected to begin as early as midnight in the coastal areas of San Luis Obispo County.

Rain amounts will reach up to a half-inch across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The low is expected to move east of the Central Coast Saturday evening with decreasing showers.

Sunday is expected to be dry with slightly warmer temperatures, but still 3-6 degrees below normal in most areas.

Have a terrific Thursday, Central Coast!

-Eddie