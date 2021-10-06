A cooling trend is expected through Friday with an increase in night through morning low clouds.

Marine layer is making its return this evening, with solid low clouds pushing into the Central Coast. Southern areas will see more solid fog, especially in the early morning hours.

Any marine layer clouds should mostly clear off by late morning but high clouds will be increasing through the day from an approaching trough from the northwest, making it a partly cloudy day tomorrow.

Thursday will see cooler temperatures, with most areas down 2-5 degrees from today.

A frontal system may bring rain to the entire area by Thursday night and Friday, as marine layer deepens Thursday as the trough

gets closer and heights drop.

A different story for the weekend - dry and warmer weather is expected for the weekend, but it wont last long. Cooler temperatures and windy conditions early next week.

The trough will move onshore Friday morning with moisture south of Pt Conception. Overall amounts expected to be a quarter inch or less, especially to the southwest in Los Angeles County. Any precipitation in San Luis Obispo County will be scarce.

We are expecting clear skies and a significant warming trend with Sunday being the warmest day of the next several days.

Highs in the mid to high 70s for most coastal zones and close to 90s in the warmest valleys.

On Monday and Tuesday, a cold upper trough drops south along the West Coast. It's not expected to be a big rainmaker, though an isolated shower or two can`t be ruled out by Monday night into Tuesday.

Be aware of stronger winds for the east Santa Barbara Channel Friday through Sunday.

Widespread moderate to strong northwest to north winds expected Sunday night through Tuesday, including southern Santa Barbara

County, the I-5 Corridor, and most coastal waters.

Downed trees, power outages, large surf with strong currents, and dangerous driving and boating conditions expected.

