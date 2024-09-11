Cooling trend will continue for the next several days, cooler next week

Weather headlines:

-The cool-down will continue over several days, turning considerably cooler early next week.

-Temperatures could be 10 to 20 degrees below normal by early next week.

-Periods of gusty west-to-north winds will impact the high terrain through next week.

Detailed forecast:

A large upper trough amplifies off the British Columbia coast to the Pacific Northwest.

For the remainder of this week, the trough will further deepen and slide southeastward and then eastward, sending cooler air across to the Central Coast.

The mass response to synoptic troughing will continue to bring about an increase in winds over the high terrain.

Wind Advisories have gone into effect for gusty west-to-north winds across the Interstate-5 Corridor, adjacent western foothills, and the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

Gusts of 45-55 mph will be common in these areas during the Wind Advisory in effect until late Thursday morning. Local gusts to 60 mph will be possible in the most wind-prone areas through canyons and passes.

For the southwest Santa Barbara County coast and western Santa Ynez Range, the combined influences of a strong coastal jet, offshore pressure gradients, and some upper support have increased confidence in gusts reaching 60 mph warranting issuance of a High Wind Warning.

The High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County is in effect until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Onshore wind gusts to 35 mph also warrant Wind Advisories for Santa Barbara County's beaches. Expect winds to decrease later on Thursday and Friday as pressure gradients weaken, though weak Sundowners should persist late this week.

The marine layer will continue to advance inland to the south of Point Conception through Thursday in response to the strengthening onshore flow and falling midlevel heights. By Thursday, the marine-layer depth and areal coverage will be maximized, facilitating more widespread stratus and night-through morning fog extending through coastal valleys and toward the foothills.

Some patchy drizzle could occur during that time frame.

By Thursday, high temperatures in the 70s and 80s will be common region-wide, except a little cooler at the beaches.

Only a slight rebound in temperatures comes on Friday and Saturday as the upper trough moves farther away from the area.