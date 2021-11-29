Watch
'Copy-paste' forecast for the next week with more sunshine and above normal temperatures

Barbara Morris submitted this photo to www.twitter.com using the hashtag #beonksby
Sunset over Orcutt
Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 29, 2021
Continued abundant sunshine will stick around the Central Coast as we head into the last few days of November. This paired with more offshore winds will keep temperatures well above normal for this time of the year.
One slight change from last week is the addition of marine layer onto our western beaches as cloud cover creeps back towards the coast. This hasn't been an issue over the past week due to strong offshore flow keeping the marine layer at bay. With slightly less strong winds more marine influence is expected over the next few days.

That marine layer will bring the possibility of some localized dense fog towards the beaches especially on the westernmost points along the coast.
While there is a chance for dense fog in the morning hours the daytime abundant sunshine through the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s Monday with more abundant sunshine.

Over the week the weather will be near 'copy-paste' versions of each other. Sunshine and temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.

While sunshine is fantastic, we are still in desperate need of rain and we do not have any good chances for rain in the forecast.

