'Copy-paste' forecast for the next week with more sunshine and above normal temperatures

Continued abundant sunshine will stick around the Central Coast as we head into the last few days of November. This paired with more offshore winds will keep temperatures well above normal for this time of the year.

One slight change from last week is the addition of marine layer onto our western beaches as cloud cover creeps back towards the coast. This hasn't been an issue over the past week due to strong offshore flow keeping the marine layer at bay. With slightly less strong winds more marine influence is expected over the next few days.

Continued high pressure will keep sunshine and warm conditions in place through this week. Have a great Monday Central Coast! pic.twitter.com/9SamsxxsSg — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 29, 2021

That marine layer will bring the possibility of some localized dense fog towards the beaches especially on the westernmost points along the coast.

While there is a chance for dense fog in the morning hours the daytime abundant sunshine through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s Monday with more abundant sunshine.

The morning will start off only in the low 40s but abundant sunshine and continued offshore flow will make for a wonderful day on the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/OKqeD1JGDG — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 29, 2021

Over the week the weather will be near 'copy-paste' versions of each other. Sunshine and temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Sunny skies and nearly identical conditions will stick around through the next week with temperatures remaining 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/53GqqWiHZb — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 29, 2021

While sunshine is fantastic, we are still in desperate need of rain and we do not have any good chances for rain in the forecast.