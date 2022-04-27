"Copy & paste" forecast from Tuesday ahead of a chilly Thursday

Good Morning Central Coast.

As we kick off our halfway point this week there is a little more dense fog in the western half of Santa Barbara County. This will particularly impact the communities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, and the Santa Ynez Valley. They will clear shortly after the sun rises.

Onshore flow will continue to cool the region slightly. Most high temperatures will fall a few more degrees from yesterdays highs.

Clouds will increase through the day and will peak Thursday. Many locations will see low clouds and fog Thursday morning, some may even last into the afternoon as the deep marine layer will be tough to disrupt. The only place with a different Thursday morning forecast is the Santa Barbara county south coast where some strong NW winds will get some movement going with the clouds and could even get up to advisory level.

Friday high pressure will build in once again and kick off a little warm up for Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will once again be mild but will be slightly cooler as another cool down kicks in for early next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!