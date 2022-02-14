'Cuddle' weather returns for a cool and cloudy Valentine's Day

Happy Monday and Happy Valentine's Day Central Coast!

After the record breaking high temperatures and sunshine last week and into the weekend we are seeing a massive change this week as our winds shift onshore and cool us down substantially.

Monday morning onshore winds pushed the marine layer and low lying status clouds onshore and also cooled down coastal communities to a large extent.

A dense fog advisory was issued for the western edge of the Central Coast until 9am. Low visibility is expected until the fog fully clears the region later in the morning.

As far as temperatures are concerned, most locations will top out in the 70s with some 60s today as well.

Temperatures on the Central Coast are cooling down significantly with the addition of fog and more marine influence. Interior valleys and along the south coast have not cooled down as much yet but will see much cooler conditions by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/fPrtdUKcXf — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 14, 2022

In the afternoon into overnight hours onshore winds will start to pick up substantially, eventually reaching advisory threshold. There is a wind advisory in effect for portions of Santa Barbara county through 8:00am Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORY!



Northerly winds sustained upwards of 25mph are possible with gusts up to 45mph. This has warranted a Wind advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County through Tuesday morning. I expect the advisory to be continues into Tuesday afternoon as well. pic.twitter.com/StARjK1qbL — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 14, 2022

Aside from gusty winds Tuesday will also bring a slight chance for rain to portions of the Central Coast. Honestly I think this will be not notable even if it does come to fruition but I am crossing my fingers we get at least a little of this much needed rain.

Today will feature fog in the morning eventually bringing in even more cloud cover by the evening. Tuesday morning will be a bit cooler and will mix in the very slight chance for rain in a few Central Coast locations. Only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. pic.twitter.com/UiBENPuWQU — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 14, 2022

Temperatures Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 50s but the good news is that by Wednesday onshore winds will calm slightly and sunshine will return, at least partially, and restart our warming trend into later this week.

After a week of record breaking high temperatures we are cooling down rapidly, highs today only in the low 70s, dropping to the 50s for Tuesday. Later on this week we will see some warming with sunshine, taking us back towards normal. pic.twitter.com/A1cWrpl783 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 14, 2022

Happy Valentine's Day Central Coast!