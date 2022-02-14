Watch
'Cuddle' weather returns for a cool and cloudy Valentine's Day

Santa Margarita fog
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 12:30:52-05

Happy Monday and Happy Valentine's Day Central Coast!
After the record breaking high temperatures and sunshine last week and into the weekend we are seeing a massive change this week as our winds shift onshore and cool us down substantially.
Monday morning onshore winds pushed the marine layer and low lying status clouds onshore and also cooled down coastal communities to a large extent.
A dense fog advisory was issued for the western edge of the Central Coast until 9am. Low visibility is expected until the fog fully clears the region later in the morning.
As far as temperatures are concerned, most locations will top out in the 70s with some 60s today as well.

In the afternoon into overnight hours onshore winds will start to pick up substantially, eventually reaching advisory threshold. There is a wind advisory in effect for portions of Santa Barbara county through 8:00am Tuesday.

Aside from gusty winds Tuesday will also bring a slight chance for rain to portions of the Central Coast. Honestly I think this will be not notable even if it does come to fruition but I am crossing my fingers we get at least a little of this much needed rain.

Temperatures Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 50s but the good news is that by Wednesday onshore winds will calm slightly and sunshine will return, at least partially, and restart our warming trend into later this week.

Happy Valentine's Day Central Coast!

