Damaging wind gusts move in Monday alongside slight rain chances

Happy Monday Morning Central Coast!

There is a lot going on with our weather today, so lets jump right in.

To kick off the week a few areas of some dense fog are possible for the morning that will clear out quickly.

After last weeks extreme heat our current conditions may feel a little chilly. Most temperatures are below normal to kick off the week.

What a difference a week makes! What were record breaking upper 90s is now below normal conditions in the 60s to kick off this week. pic.twitter.com/xigtqjc0KU — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 11, 2022

As the week goes on we will see a bit more sunshine and slowly warming temperatures that will climb to near normal by Friday.

Today will bring a slight chance for some rain as well as very strong winds but as the week goes on we will continue to see some more sunshine with another slight rain chance by late week. pic.twitter.com/iYynX214P4 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 11, 2022

Have a great week Central Coast!