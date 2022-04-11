Damaging wind gusts move in Monday alongside slight rain chances

Watch
Happy Monday Morning Central Coast!
There is a lot going on with our weather today, so lets jump right in.
To kick off the week a few areas of some dense fog are possible for the morning that will clear out quickly.

After last weeks extreme heat our current conditions may feel a little chilly. Most temperatures are below normal to kick off the week.

As the week goes on we will see a bit more sunshine and slowly warming temperatures that will climb to near normal by Friday.

Have a great week Central Coast!

