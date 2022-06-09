Dangerous heat builds into the interiors, thankfully mild at the coasts

Good Morning Central Coast!

Thursday morning is kicking off with some additional cloud cover and low lying fog that will be persistent in western Santa Barbara county communities but should raise quickly as the sun rises to yet another sunny day.

Temperatures will hold true to form with large differences in temperature from the coasts to the interiors. Highs along the beaches will be in the high 60s and some into the 70s. Even just a few miles inland those temperatures bump into the 80s and in the interiors triple digits are expected.

Similar conditions are expected to close out the week.

Friday and Saturday look to be the warmest with an excessive heat warning in place for some interior valleys where the warmest highs are likely, an excessive heat advisory is in place for other interior valleys where heat is expected but temperatures may not be AS extreme as in the warning area.

The good news-bad news situation is that the air is dry in the warmest places. This is good in that the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) is actually lower than the actual air temperature. This is because lower dew points allow sweat to evaporate and provide the body cooling. This is also a potentially bad thing in that relative humidity numbers are low. Relative humidity below 15% is always a concern for fire because fuels behave differently under 15% relative humidity.

Near the coast the situation is much less threatening. It looks like marine clouds will be patchy at best but the afternoon onshore breeze looks reliable during the interior heat run. This will mean beaches will be in the 60s and 70s and coastal valleys in the 80s. Some coastal valleys could hit the 90s Friday and Saturday.

Sunday temperatures cool significantly, if just temporarily. The ridge in the jet stream over The West is replaced by a trough Sunday and Monday and highs will drop by more than 10 degrees inland, in fact, highs in the upper 80s are likely Sunday and Monday.

This is a short-lived cool-down. Most models show warming by the middle of next week to highs near if not over 100 again. The good news is that a run of extended 100+ temps doesn't look likely with this second surge.

Have a great day Central Coast!