Dangerous heat could set records as it peaks Friday and Saturday

Good Morning Central Coast! Happy Friday, get ready it is going to be another hot one!

The high pressure that has been heating up the interiors and limiting marine influence to the coasts is peaking today and into the weekend. All that means is that if you thought it was hot yesterday in the interiors, today will be significantly hotter.

To start off the morning most of the Central Coast has clear skies but there is significant marine influence along the Santa Barbara County south coast. Visibility will be limited for some during the morning commute.

There is a strong capping inversion just above this marine layer. That will squish the marine layer into the lowest 1000 ft of the atmosphere and has the potential to keep the south coast at least partly cloudy through the day today while elsewhere will remain sunny and hot.

That heat is the main concern for today in the interior valleys. We have lots of sunshine, nearly non existent marine influence, long days and nearly maximum solar angle. All that means is that it is the perfect recipe for hot temperatures. Interior valleys will mainly be in the upper 90s with many locations getting into the triple digits. Paso Robles has the chance to beat their standing temperature record. Some coastal valleys that have been cooler will also warm up quickly. High 90s are possible in some coastal valleys with only the beaches being spared from the brunt of this warm up with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

All non-coastal locations are under heat alerts today due to the potential for dangerous heat.

The excessive heat warning (magenta) is for temperatures that could surpass 105 degrees. Here is the highest risk of heat related illness, especially for those with underlying conditions or those working outside. Take extreme caution.

The rest of the interior valleys could see slightly lower triple digits and are under an excessive heat advisory.

This is our first big stretch of extreme heat so here are some things to remember!



Stay hydrated

Dress for the heat

Watch for heat related illnesses

Never leave people or pets in a car, even for a minute

Heading into the weekend Saturday will be much of the same with extreme heat possible once again but winds will shift late in the day and begin to allow the marine layer to spread out once again. That will cool down temperatures substantially (still in the 90s inland) for Sunday and into early next week. The cool down will be short lived, another run of triple digit temps are expected by late next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!