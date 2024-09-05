Dangerous heat lingers into Friday and Saturday before slowly easing

The Central Coast is gearing up for a sweltering weekend as a heat wave blankets the region. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the most intense, with temperatures soaring 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

High pressure parked over Southern California is the culprit behind this heat wave. This system is compressing the atmosphere, leading to even hotter temperatures. Additionally, offshore winds will push warm air from inland areas towards the coast, further intensifying the heat.

While temperatures will begin to gradually decline starting Saturday, the heat will linger through the weekend. Expect valley temperatures to hover between 103 and 113 degrees even on Saturday, offering little relief from the scorching conditions. Overnight lows will also remain unusually high, making it difficult to recover from the daytime heat.

Heat Warnings and Advisories

Heat warnings and advisories have been issued for much of the Central Coast, highlighting the dangerous and potentially deadly nature of this heat wave. Residents are urged to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Strong Sundowner Winds Expected

Strong Sundowner winds are expected Friday night, potentially affecting the entire south coast. These winds can rapidly spread wildfires, so extreme caution is advised.

Gradual Cooling Next Week

A welcome cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday and continue through next week. By midweek, temperatures should return to near-normal levels. However, some uncertainty remains in the forecast, as models are hinting at the possibility of lingering offshore winds. If this occurs, temperatures along the coast and in the valleys could end up warmer than currently predicted.

Stay Safe in the Heat

Remember to take care of yourself and your loved ones during this heat wave. Check on elderly neighbors and those with health conditions, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

For the latest updates and safety tips, please refer to the KSBY.com website and the Microclimate Weather App.

