Dangerous heat nears the Central Coast, will stick around into next week

Good morning Central Coast!

I hope everyone was able to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather over the past few days because it is not going to last. High temperatures are already gearing up to soar over the next few days as a large high pressure system settles in.

We are already seeing that impact our morning as marine layer influence is very minimal (closer to nonexistent), this will lead to good visibility over the coast, and beaches to kick off the day but will also lead to much more minimal cooling influence even in the coastal valleys.

Now that the high pressure system is in place we have all the factors in play for an elongated, extreme heat wave. This is not really going to get started until Wednesday but by Tuesday afternoon interior valley locations will be feeling the change. Highs in the interior valleys Tuesday will be close to normal, in the mid 90s. Coastal valleys will remain in the 70s with some 60s by the coast.

Really all we will notice today is the lack of marine layer and clouds, the heating will start on Wednesday.

There is an excessive heat warning that has been issued for Wendesday though Monday (will likely get extended further into the week) for the vast majority of the Central Coast. The only areas to escape it will be some of the western beach communities but even they will see much warmer than normal temperatures.

Wednesday is when the high pressure really builds. What is interesting about the event is that it will produce some northerly flow which could lead to some Sundowner winds for the Southcoast passes and canyons. It will also put the Southcoast in the excessive heat warning. However, the NE (offshore) flow for the west-facing Central Coast doesn't look strong enough to produce 100-degree temps. I think ultimately some 90s to mid-90s are likely in some near-coastal valleys it wouldn't be enough to join the advisory area. This is the toughest call in the forecast, places in between the marine-influenced beaches and the extremely hot interior. There is also the hills above Avlia and the Diablo Canyon plant that look to get very hot, and that area did get looped into the warning.

The high pressure will be kept in place by the jet stream through the holiday weekend and into next week. The Climate Prediction Center and other models like hot weather in the 8-14 day outlook as well.

Clearly, this puts some pressure on heat-related messaging about safety but also fire weather, power, and drought concerns will be front of mind. Make sure you are watching updated forecasts, have a weather-alert app like the KSBY Microclimate Weather App and have the alerts turned on for the latest. I'd also recommend having a local news app with notifications on for power or any breaking fire-related news.

Have a good day Central Coast!