Days long cooldown begins as marine layer pushes onshore

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we get going on our Tuesday there is a bit more cooling and marine layer rolling in. This is bringing some patchy dense fog to the Santa Ynez valley all the way to the Lompoc area. Low visibilities are possible in this area. Take extra caution on the roads.

As far as temperatures go, today will be 6-12 degrees cooler than Monday with continued mostly clear skies. Interior valleys could still climb into the 80s but most locations will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The next few days will all feature a few degrees of cooling. The marine layer will push in more cloudy and foggy morning conditions through Thursday Morning.

Have a great day Central Coast!