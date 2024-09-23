Dense fog again at the coast for Tuesday morning while inland heat remains but changes thru the week

The Central Coast is experiencing a classic split in temperatures, with inland areas feeling the summer heat while coastal communities enjoy cooler weather thanks to the marine layer. This pattern will persist through most of the week, with above-normal temperatures inland and the refreshing marine layer keeping the coast a bit cooler.

Expect mostly clear skies across the region, with the exception of some night and morning low clouds and fog along the coast. In fact. the low clouds are expected to be very dense again Tuesday morning and a dense fog advisory has already been issued for beaches and near coastal valleys for later Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Warmer Coasts and Valleys Today

Today was the warmest of the next seven days for the valleys, with highs away from the beaches reaching 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

Slight Cooling Trend Midweek

Tuesday will bring a slight warm-up to the interior, making it the warmest day of the week there. Meanwhile, most coastal areas will cool slightly. As a weather system develops off the coast, expect a more noticeable cool-down on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping by 3 to 6 degrees across the Central Coast. The marine layer will continue to create a contrast in temperatures, with coasts and valleys remaining a few degrees below normal while the interior stays warmer than usual.

June-Like Weather Ahead

Looking further ahead, expect quiet and pleasant weather through the weekend. It will feel almost like June, with the main weather story being the extent of the nightly and morning marine layer clouds. These low clouds will likely cover the coast each night and morning, possibly extending further into the valleys on Sunday.

Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, with a bit of warming on Thursday and Friday, followed by cooling on Saturday and Sunday. Inland areas will remain warmer than normal, while coastal areas will experience cooler-than-normal temperatures.

