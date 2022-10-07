Dense fog at the coasts contrasts to mid 90s inland

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off our morning we have a whole lot of fog to contend with once again.

This will decrease visibility for the morning commute for many and like the previous days will help to keep the coastal valleys cooler than elsewhere today.

There is a dense fog advisory in place for portions of our coastal valleys and western beaches today through 9AM.

The interior valleys will stay clear and warm for today, eventually reaching highs in the mid (even upper) 90s. This will be the warmest temps we have seen this week and thankfully the last day before a cooldown starts.

Highs in the 90s in the interiors will be a stark contrast to the cooler temps by our coasts. Coastal valleys will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, beaches will stay near to the 60s.

The coastal valleys will start to see a little less fog coverage the next couple of days apart from areas like Lompoc and Santa Maria who will still be hit but the low clouds through mid next week. Those clouds will fall back to enveloping the beaches just not as deep into coastal communities as previously seen this week.

Very minimal changes to our weather patterns until around Sunday. That is when a noticeable cool down will take hold and we will shrink back down to below average temperatures with the adition of some more northerly winds.

Other than that, no major weather headed our way!

Have a great weekend Central Coast!