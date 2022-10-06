Dense fog sticks to the coasts once again while interior valley highs reach the 90s

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off our Thursday more of the same is in store as we push to the end of this weeks "copy paste" conditions.

There is once again significant marine fog this morning although the extent of the marine influence is less than in days prior as the marine layer is only extending slightly lower in the atmosphere.

That being said many locations have significant visibility concerns. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory for the coastal valleys and beaches along the Central Coast through 9AM.

The marine layer and cloud cover will be slow to clear and may leave some lingering cloud cover into the mid day hours. This will help to keep temperatures in the coastal valleys and the beaches slightly cooler than in the interior valleys where it will once again feel like summer with highs into the mid 90s.

Highs in the 60s and lower 70s at beaches is likely while coastal valleys will experience temps in the 70s to low 80s. Mid to upper 80s are on the way for the Santa Ynez Valley. Inland highs will be in the 90s and the Southcoast will be in the 70s to low 80s. There is almost no day-to-day difference until late in the weekend when the pattern shifts slightly.

Once we do hit the end of the weekend, northerly winds will start to cool us down and that cooling trend is likely to continue through the beginning of next week. By the middle of next week temperatures, even in the interior valleys, will be below normal.

Have a great day Central Coast!