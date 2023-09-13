Dense fog to bring morning drizzle, will clear out to sunshine by afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning there is more dense fog sticking around across the coastal valleys as well as making its way into some of the interiors through the Salinas River Valley.

Some of this fog is surging onshore with enough strength to bring some drizzle this morning for much of the region. Accumulations will be nearly negligable.

The dense fog will slowly clear out, making way for abundant sunshine this afternoon, temps will stay mild with highs in the interiors in the 80s, 70s for our Coastal valleys and into the 60s by our beaches.

In the next two days, beaches will hold on to the mid 60s, coastal valleys are expecting mid 70s, and the inland areas are looking at mid 80s. Overall, we are expecting below average temperatures.

Take a look at our seven-day forecast. We are holding on to those mild, cooler temperatures well into the weekend.

However, our model is showing another slight dip in temperatures across the board early next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!