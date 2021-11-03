Dense fog will clear in time for a great weekend along the Central Coast

Wednesday was off to a foggy start with abundant low-lying fog and clouds that will stick around for most of the morning before clearing out in the afternoon.

Good Morning Central Coast! Much of our area is seeing dense fog and low clouds that will last through the mid-morning hours. Be sure to take caution on the roads as visibility is low. pic.twitter.com/8rElVR7uLv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 3, 2021

Due to the thick marine layer and a strong inversion clearing will take time and at some beach locations clearing may take all day. Thankfully a strong high-pressure system will drive clearing over the day and even increase our warming with weak offshore flow.

Once skies clear temperatures will increase very quickly eventually reaching the 80s in some interior valleys with cooler but still mild temperatures through the rest of the central coast.

Temperatures today will be guided by a strong inversion and lasting marine layer. Some beach towns will only reach the mid 60s while further inland 80 degrees is not out of the question. pic.twitter.com/JrvSS3187k — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 3, 2021

Wednesday evening into Thursday morning sundowner winds will pick up along the south coast with gusts upwards of 40 mph expected. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory from 6PM to 6AM. Take extra caution along passes and canyons in Santa Barbara County.

While winds are starting off calm today that won't last long as sundowner winds pick up this evening. Gusts up to 45 mph are likely along the South coast. Take caution especially in canyons and passes in Santa Barbara county. pic.twitter.com/uDBmndgYyj — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 3, 2021

Over the next several days a series of decaying cold fronts will push through and make for several chances for rain.

The first of those is on Thursday morning as a few spots in far northern San Luis Obispo County may see drizzle. That chance will clear up quickly before a wonderful weekend.

Over the next 7 days, the central coast will go from abundant cloud cover to sunshine and even to a decent rain chance on Tuesday of next week. The KSBY Weather team will keep a close eye on that rain chance as it gets closer. pic.twitter.com/oPrgOuGYse — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 3, 2021

The next weather maker the KSBY weather team is monitoring closely is on Monday into Tuesday of next week. There is an indication of a more active pattern with a solid chance for rain on Tuesday. Not much is known yet but as the system gets closer we will keep a close eye on it.

While high pressure is dominating for most of this week but a decaying cold front will bring a chance for drizzle on Thursday morning before clearing out once again. pic.twitter.com/Dn0wpnyTKN — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 3, 2021

