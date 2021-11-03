Watch
Dense fog will clear in time for a great weekend along the Central Coast

Michelle Sherman posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Clouds over Paso Robles
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 03, 2021
Wednesday was off to a foggy start with abundant low-lying fog and clouds that will stick around for most of the morning before clearing out in the afternoon.

Due to the thick marine layer and a strong inversion clearing will take time and at some beach locations clearing may take all day. Thankfully a strong high-pressure system will drive clearing over the day and even increase our warming with weak offshore flow.
Once skies clear temperatures will increase very quickly eventually reaching the 80s in some interior valleys with cooler but still mild temperatures through the rest of the central coast.

Wednesday evening into Thursday morning sundowner winds will pick up along the south coast with gusts upwards of 40 mph expected. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory from 6PM to 6AM. Take extra caution along passes and canyons in Santa Barbara County.

Over the next several days a series of decaying cold fronts will push through and make for several chances for rain.
The first of those is on Thursday morning as a few spots in far northern San Luis Obispo County may see drizzle. That chance will clear up quickly before a wonderful weekend.

The next weather maker the KSBY weather team is monitoring closely is on Monday into Tuesday of next week. There is an indication of a more active pattern with a solid chance for rain on Tuesday. Not much is known yet but as the system gets closer we will keep a close eye on it.

