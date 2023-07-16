Despite the triple-digit temperatures in the interiors, coastal regions are staying on the cooler side

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, hot temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees across the interior valleys through at least Monday, as strong high pressure sits over the west coast.

This afternoon, the current temperature in Paso Robles has exceeded more than 110 degrees, surpassing the overall record-breaking temperature of 108 degrees from 2010.

It is important to know that not all areas throughout the Central Coast will not be affected by the heatwave this weekend. The South Coast and west beaches might be the best to beat with temps ranging in the upper 70s and 80s on Saturday.

The National Weather Service previously issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the interiors in northern San Luis Obispo County from now through Monday at 11 p.m.

Some regions in Santa Barbara County are also affected by the current Excessive Heat Warning that is in place.

The NWS currently has a Heat Advisory in place for Santa Barbara County from now through late Monday evening at 11 p.m.

Santa Ynez and Solvang are expected to see temperatures in the low 90s on Sunday.

Down towards the coastal valleys, temperatures aren't quite as hot as the interior valleys due to onshore flow and marine layer making its way through the beaches and coastal areas. This has kept areas along the western portion of the Central Coast a lot cooler.

Most regions southwest of the Central Coast will see wind gusts below 15 mph.

A second heatwave could potentially make its return next Friday, which will continue to take a toll in the interior valleys once again, as temperatures will continue to be over 100 degrees.

This upcoming weekend, on July 24th, high temps of 111 degrees could potentially reach the record-breaking temperature of 113 degrees back in 2006.

