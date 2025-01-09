Downsloping winds are bringing very warm, dry winds across the region

Weather headlines:

-Dry conditions are expected through next week.

-Temperatures will be around 5 degrees above normal through Friday, then near to slightly above normal through early next week.

Detailed forecast:

Intense Santa Ana Winds are causing devastation through much of southern California.

Strong downsloping winds are bringing very warm dry winds to many communities across the region. These locally are known as the Santa Ana winds and have a long history of destruction amid these events.

Winds peaked earlier on Wednesday and are on the downswing, especially in the San Gabriel Valley as the mountain wave winds rapidly subsided and offshore gradients are weakening.

However, there is enough offshore flow to maintain gusty northeast winds in the typical Santa Ana-favored areas in Southern California.

Many of the wind advisories and warnings have been let go, and the Fire Weather Warning will drop off this evening as upper and lower-level conditions become less favorable for advisory and warning-level winds.

The Fire Weather Warning for the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County ends Wednesday at 6 p.m.

While there will be a minor uptick in winds across Los Angeles an Ventura County valleys and mountains early Thursday, most areas should remain under advisory levels until Thursday evening when the next offshore push begins.

Here's your KSBY 7-day forecast! Temps will stay warm through the week with highs climbing into the 70s each day into the weekend. By Saturday the high pressure that is fueling the warmth will fade and highs will cool slightly. This will bring us closer to normal for this time of the year into next week but sunshine will still be abundant through next week.