Drier and warmer conditions will stick around the Central Coast through Thursday

Hello, Central Coast! We started Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and clouds in the forecast. However, the winds have been a bit gusty for various communities this afternoon. Be sure to carry a jacket close by as temps will still be fairly cool.

Here are the latest weather headlines for Central Coast:

For this upcoming workweek, drier and warmer conditions will continue through at least Thursday. Some northerly winds will develop Sunday evening and continue into Monday morning. High temps are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lastly, a cooling trend is expected next weekend as a weak storm system moves into California.

Here is your extended forecast:

On Sunday late afternoon, wind gusts are expected to impact the beaches and coastal valleys as wind speeds will range over 25mph.

The mountainous areas and south coast in Santa Barbara County will see more of an impact on wind gusts tonight and Monday morning.

As a reminder, a Wind Advisory is still in effect for Santa Barbara County until 9 a.m. on Monday. Wind gusts will range anywhere between 30 to 50 mph in Santa Barbara County.

A trough is dropping south through Nevada today and tonight. This will set the stage for a light to locally moderate northerly wind event tonight into early Monday across the mountains and Santa Barbara County's south coast.

While a significant warming trend is expected this week, temperatures early Monday are still very cool, and light onshore flow continues until Monday night.

Here's your KSBY 7-Day Forecast! By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temps are expected to peak during the workweek and most areas will at least be in the 70s and 80s.

High pressure aloft and offshore winds weaken Thursday as 2 upper-level troughs approach, one from the southwest and one from the northwest. The southerly one will have little impact as it will move inland over northern Mexico.

However, the other trough will bring some cooling at the coast Thursday, but temps will likely still be well into the 80s for the valleys and other interior areas.