DRIZZLE AT DAYBREAK: Dense fog pushing onshore for a dreary Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off our Wednesday there is significant cloud cover with lots of marine influence across the region. Not only is this limiting visibility but also bringing some drizzle to the coastal valleys and beaches this morning.

Just be cautious on those roads as we kick off the day!

The cloud cover and dense fog will take a while to clear but even then cloud cover will continue through much of the day.

Thanks to cooler air moving in from the north highs will fall about 10 degrees in the interior valleys today and a few degrees in the coastal valleys.

Dreary mornings, cloud cover and cooler temps will continue through the week as conditions even out.

Into the weekend and early next week a slight ridge of high pressure will begin to build in and increase our temps as we head into the workweek. Temps by Halloween will be close to normal!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!