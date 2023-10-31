DRY AIR: Fire risks but also warm fall temps

Well, Southern California deals with a legitimate Santa Ana wind event. The Central Coast is on the edge of those high winds. Night and morning offshore winds have been locally gusty and very dry dew points are in the teens and 20s inland and closer to freezing at the coast.

What this means is dry air cools and warms efficiently so the differences between the morning lows in the afternoon highs can be vast.

Tuesday’s highs were in the 80s for most coastal and interior valleys. I think Wednesday looks similarly warm. Interior lows will again likely hit freezing but since we had a freezing event last night, there is no associated advisory. If you live inland and are tending to sensitive plants, tonight is another night to take precautions. After Wednesday the morning lows inland moderate. Freezing is not an issue elsewhere on the Central Coast.

The pattern driving this is a large ridge of high pressure over The West. This continues to dominate until the weekend arrives. This pattern produces the night and morning offshore winds and a weak afternoon onshore flow.

Then a system heads at NorCal but it is too far away from the Central Coast to produce rain. It will likely push temps down a little, with emphasis on "a little" since highs will likely still be in the 70s for most.

The pattern in November features a series of systems heading into the PacNW and NorCal but too far away from us until perhaps the 11th or so when some showers are possible, but nothing strong is in the modeling on any direct approach. Patterns this time of year can change quickly so stay tuned for any updates.