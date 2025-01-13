Dry air is a local fire and freeze threat

Offshore Winds and Fire Danger

We're in for another stretch of dry and windy weather across the Central Coast. Moderate to strong offshore winds will persist through Wednesday, keeping our air mass very dry. This, unfortunately, means that fire weather conditions will remain critical through midweek. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and a lack of rainfall creates a dangerous situation where fires can start easily and spread rapidly. Please be extra cautious during this time.

Why is this happening?

The offshore winds are being driven by a pressure difference between the coast and inland areas. This pressure gradient, along with support from weather systems high in the atmosphere, is funneling dry air towards the coast. The winds are expected to be strongest tonight and Tuesday morning, potentially reaching warning levels in some areas.

Temperature swings

While our afternoons will be mild, expect chilly overnight temperatures, especially in areas sheltered from the wind. Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cooling trend arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend.

Looking ahead

By Thursday, the offshore winds will weaken, reducing the fire risk. A shift in the weather pattern will bring a chance of marine layer clouds along the coast on Friday and Saturday mornings, along with cooler temperatures. Sunday may see a return of weak offshore winds and slightly warmer conditions.