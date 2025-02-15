Dry and breezy conditions will continue throughout the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Hope you have been enjoying the dry conditions now that the atmospheric river has shifted eastward. It’s been a beautiful day with some high clouds in the sky.

We will continue to see the warming and drying trend throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.

However, gusty northerly winds are expected across the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County this weekend and most of next week.

As winds are now trending offshore it will allow the weather pattern to be quiet through this coming week.

The reason we saw high clouds on the Central Coast was due to a steady flow of storms riding the jet stream through the Pacific Northwest.

High pressure building into the region will allow for temperatures to warm up on Sunday with light offshore flow in place.

Daytime highs in the interior will range in the 60s, the coastal valleys will see highs in the 60s and 70s, and the beaches will see highs in the 60s.

Conditions should start to cool down slightly on Monday and Tuesday as winds will turn back onshore.

By Monday, a moderate west-northwest swell will potentially bring advisory-level surf to the west-facing beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County.