Dry and cool conditions are expected through at least Friday

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! Hope you're having a wonderful day. It’s been a sunny day throughout the area. However, we are expecting some cloudy conditions to creep into the Central Coast through the end of the workweek.

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Dry but cooler weather with increasing low clouds and fog during the night and morning hours is expected to occur on the Central Coast through Friday, as a weak low-pressure system moves into the area. A warming trend is expected to occur this weekend before cooler temperatures return by the next workweek.

Extended forecast:

A weak trough is approaching the West Coast with many high clouds. The main impact for the area will be increasing onshore flow, marine layer stratus, and cooler temperatures through Friday.

Models have indicated a minor deepening of the marine inversion tonight, so there will still be areas of dense fog near the coast and just very little if any valley fog intrusion that is expected.

The cooler onshore flow mainly just reached the coastal areas but by tomorrow and Friday. Winds are expected to move near or over 20 mph in the interior valleys on Thursday.

However, Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and 80s.

The cooling trend will reverse over the weekend with a brief but effective ridge over California. Temperatures should reach the 80s inland with a 10-20% chance of an isolated 90 or two in the warmest valleys on Sunday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!