Dry and warm conditions will continue through Tuesday with mostly clear skies

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of lingering showers.

Above the surface, cyclonic flow will move over the area through Monday. Then, a weak ridge of high pressure will move over the region on Tuesday before another weak trough develops on Wednesday.

Near the surface, moderate onshore flow to the east and weak northerly offshore flow will continue through Tuesday, with an increase in the onshore gradients on Wednesday.

With cyclonic flow and a deep, moist layer in place, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers will continue this evening.

Overnight, the skies will clear and are expected to remain mostly clear through Tuesday.

As for winds, the developing northerly offshore flow will generate some gusty northerly winds across the Santa Ynez range, with the best chances for widespread advisory-level winds Monday evening across the western Santa Ynez Range.

A warming trend can be expected through Tuesday with mostly clear skies.

However, on Wednesday, the combination of the upper-level trough and increased marine influence will bring several degrees of cooling to all areas.

