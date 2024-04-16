Dry and Warm Weather to Dominate the Region Through the Weekend

In the latest weather update, I anticipate dry and warmer conditions across our region for the upcoming week and through the weekend. Here's what you need to know:

Current Weather Patterns:

The area finds itself under the influence of an Eastern Pacific ridge, resulting in dry conditions, while a deep trough affects most of the US, centered near Minnesota.

Short-term Forecast:

Over the next 24 hours, the weather pattern is expected to shift to a zonal pattern before developing into a slight trough. By Saturday, the ridge is forecasted to return, albeit weaker than before. However, by the middle of next week, a trough dropping down the Pacific coast, associated with a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska, could bring cooler temperatures and clouds. Although rain is not currently anticipated, I’m keeping a close eye on the system's development.

Temperature Trends:

Today saw a significant rise in maximum temperatures, ranging from 6 to 12 degrees, with some areas experiencing an increase of up to 15 degrees. This temperature spike can be attributed to April sunshine, offshore flow, and rising high pressure. Tonight, the offshore flow is expected to relax, leading to the likely formation of low clouds across the Central Coast and the Salinas River valley.

Mid-week Outlook:

Wednesday promises sunny skies, with low clouds dissipating by mid-morning. A weaker offshore flow will usher in an earlier seabreeze, resulting in a slight cooling effect along the coasts and valleys.

Later in the Week:

By Thursday, the ridge will shift eastward, increased onshore flow will lead to the formation of low clouds along the coasts and valleys, with some areas experiencing persistent cloud cover. Expect a cooling trend of 4 to 8 degrees across the region, particularly along the coasts and valleys.

Extended Forecast (Saturday to Tuesday):

Models suggest a warming trend over the weekend as the ridge strengthens. Sunday may even see offshore flow from the north, reducing morning low clouds and potentially bringing cloud-free conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with coastal and valley areas experiencing temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above normal, while mountainous regions and the far interior could see temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than usual.

Looking Ahead:

By Monday, the marine layer is predicted to deepen as the ridge weakens and onshore flow increases, leading to below-normal temperatures for coastal and valley areas. Meanwhile, interior regions are likely to remain above normal. While some extended models hint at the possibility of showers at the beginning of May, it's too early to make any definitive forecasts.

Stay tuned for further updates as we track these weather patterns.

