Dry but locally breezy weather into the weekend

The weather pattern will be quiet for the next few days. A ridge of high pressure is building into the area today, peaking on Wednesday, and then shifting eastward on Thursday.

This will maintain persistent northerly offshore flow at the surface in the night and morning hours with afternoon onshore flow (breezy at times).

Expect dry conditions and mostly clear skies through Thursday. Tomorrow we'll get a little offshore flow in the morning, but without upper-level support, I don't even think it gets that windy.

Wednesday's maximum temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and near 70 inland which is close to normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast, I anticipate weak ridging or dry northwest flow through Sunday, with a stronger ridge moving in on Monday and especially Tuesday.

That'll push temps into the upper 70s with 80 possible in a few places. That will be 5-10 degrees above normal.

