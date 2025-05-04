Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry conditions are expected this week with warm temps in the interior

A moderate northwest flow along the Central Coast should keep things fairly well mixed tonight and Monday, with minimal marine layer stratus expected and mild temperatures.
Although it is tempting to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, it has been incredibly hot inland. The last 3 days northern San Luis Obispo County's interior valleys topped 100 degrees and Saturday was 111 in Paso Robles, a record for the date.
KSBY News
Although it is tempting to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, it has been incredibly hot inland. The last 3 days northern San Luis Obispo County's interior valleys topped 100 degrees and Saturday was 111 in Paso Robles, a record for the date.
Although it is tempting to spend the holiday weekend outdoors, it has been incredibly hot inland. The last 3 days northern San Luis Obispo County's interior valleys topped 100 degrees and Saturday was 111 in Paso Robles, a record for the date.
Posted

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

The low-pressure system that brought some showers to California has moved southeast of the region.

As the upper low begins to exit the state, warm air aloft will move into the area.

Winds have been the main story throughout the weekend, and so far, a northerly flow is occurring around the upper low and has managed to clear most clouds.

A moderate northwest flow along the Central Coast should keep things fairly well mixed tonight and Monday, with minimal marine layer stratus expected and mild temperatures.

High pressure will slowly build into the area from Tuesday into Wednesday with a very slight warming trend.

However, low clouds and fog are expected to spread back north towards the Central Coast as northwest flow weakens and the marine inversion returns.

The interior will begin a warming trend by Wednesday as the ridge og high pressure strengthens.

A warm weather pattern is expected across the interior valleys by late week, with daytime highs reaching near 90 degrees.

Have a great week, Central Coast!

-Eddie

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg