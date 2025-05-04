Dry conditions are expected this week with warm temps in the interior

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

The low-pressure system that brought some showers to California has moved southeast of the region.

As the upper low begins to exit the state, warm air aloft will move into the area.

Winds have been the main story throughout the weekend, and so far, a northerly flow is occurring around the upper low and has managed to clear most clouds.

A moderate northwest flow along the Central Coast should keep things fairly well mixed tonight and Monday, with minimal marine layer stratus expected and mild temperatures.

High pressure will slowly build into the area from Tuesday into Wednesday with a very slight warming trend.

However, low clouds and fog are expected to spread back north towards the Central Coast as northwest flow weakens and the marine inversion returns.

The interior will begin a warming trend by Wednesday as the ridge og high pressure strengthens.

A warm weather pattern is expected across the interior valleys by late week, with daytime highs reaching near 90 degrees.

Have a great week, Central Coast!

-Eddie