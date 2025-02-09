Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday before a storm arrives by the midweek

This weekend was mostly sunny due to high pressure from the west and offshore flow.

Sunday will be the last day of these warm temperatures before a cooling trend begins for the workweek, dropping high temperatures to the 50s and 60s.

Low temperatures will remain on the colder side with overnight temps in the 30s and 40s, except in a few interior areas dipping into the 20s.

However, another mostly sunny day is expected on Monday.

An upper-level trough will arrive in the region by Tuesday.

Below the surface, winds will then begin to move weakly onshore and a decent amount of low clouds will push into the coasts and lower valleys south of Point Conception.

The skies will be partly cloudy as clouds gather ahead of the approaching storm that arrives by the midweek.