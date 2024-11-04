Dry conditions are expected to kick off the start of the work and school week

Weather headlines:

-Strong and locally damaging Santa Ana winds are expected this week. It will be strongest across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

-In some wind-protected valley areas overnight temperatures will drop to near freezing.

-Highs will be 3-6 degrees below normal in most areas under clear skies.

Detailed forecast:

Santa Ana winds will dominate the weather pattern this week, as a couple of low-pressure systems will drop through the Great Basin and provide the necessary upper-level support and offshore flow.

The area is transitioning from a north wind event on Sunday to a Santa Ana wind event tonight and Monday.

Forecast models are indicating an offshore gradient to the east on Monday morning.

Winds are expected to settle down Monday afternoon into Tuesday as upper-level support weakens and gradients start trending onshore.

Highs for Monday:

The beaches will see high temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The coastal valleys will see high temps in the 60s and 70s. The interior valleys will see highs in the 60s and 70s.

Here's your KSBY 7-Day Foreast! Tuesday should be a pleasant day overall with mostly light winds and temperatures generally in the 70s.

Through the remainder of the week and next weekend, near-normal temperatures are expected with mostly clear skies.

Advisories:

The High Surf Advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The High Wind Warning in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains is in effect until 6 p.m. (Sunday) tonight.

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Fire Weather Update:

A weak cold front brought minimal rainfall on Saturday, with rainfall accumulations generally less than 0.10 inches for areas south of Point Conception.

For today, gusty northerly winds have brought a drying trend, with elevated fire weather conditions across southern Santa Barbara County and the Highway 33 corridor, as humidity levels will continue to lower to between 15 and 30 percent.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to highlight this significant fire weather risk associated with the midweek Santa Ana wind event.

In addition, there will be gusty north to northeast winds overlapping with humidities around 15 percent on Tuesday night across the mountains and foothills of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, resulting in the issuance of a Fire Weather Watch for these areas.